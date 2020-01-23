Quanta Utility Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $927.00 (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $927.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00037290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.05 or 0.05529307 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026450 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00032883 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00127966 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011766 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Profile

QNTU is a token. It was first traded on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,178,962,867 tokens. The official website for Quanta Utility Token is www.quantaplc.im. The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc.

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bit-Z and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

