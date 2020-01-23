Quantstamp (QSP) Price Up 1.2% This Week

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io and DDEX. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $49,271.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.48 or 0.03038130 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00201533 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029440 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.50 or 0.00125349 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, IDEX, Binance, Kucoin, Huobi, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

