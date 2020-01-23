Quark (QRK) Trading 72% Higher This Week

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded up 70.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Quark has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $85.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quark has traded up 72% against the dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious and FreiExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded up 116% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 262,299,244 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptopia and FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

