Quasarcoin (QAC) Price Reaches $0.0035

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $589,745.00 and approximately $2,852.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00055405 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000294 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Quasarcoin Coin Profile

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,376,868 coins and its circulating supply is 168,376,868 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quasarcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

