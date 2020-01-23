Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,959 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKLN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,100,000 after buying an additional 41,269 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 16,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,737,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,361,000 after buying an additional 222,269 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,204,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,802,000 after buying an additional 63,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 114,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 38,214 shares during the last quarter.

BKLN stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,311,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $22.36 and a 1 year high of $23.01.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a $0.0839 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%.

