Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,649 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 3.8% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.09. The company had a trading volume of 319,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,309,491. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $119.54 and a 52-week high of $148.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.26.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

