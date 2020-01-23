Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 68.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,053 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF makes up 1.3% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 92,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,935 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.83. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a one year low of $36.77 and a one year high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

