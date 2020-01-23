Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,449,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,443,000 after purchasing an additional 401,451 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 48.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,564,000 after purchasing an additional 667,106 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,883,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,062,000 after purchasing an additional 20,072 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 152.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,619,000 after purchasing an additional 833,521 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.55. 3,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,631. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.03. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $108.53.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0561 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.