Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Has $9.08 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,836 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF accounts for 2.9% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $9,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWJ. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,615,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648,690 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,731,000 after purchasing an additional 209,978 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.0% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 434,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 172,783 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,628,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,426,000 after purchasing an additional 129,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 317.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 138,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 104,967 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWJ traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $59.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.21. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $60.75.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

