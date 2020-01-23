Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 39,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000. Citigroup accounts for 1.0% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of C. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,970,000 after buying an additional 1,024,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,143,000 after purchasing an additional 996,843 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 16.0% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,502,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,348,000 after purchasing an additional 894,681 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 45.8% during the third quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 1,331,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,971,000 after purchasing an additional 418,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 32.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 1,395,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,713,000 after purchasing an additional 343,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $79.18. 2,649,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,597,847. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

