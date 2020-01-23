Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 22,035 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 902.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,035 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $706,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $1.17 on Thursday, reaching $141.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,458,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,987,325. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.17. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $118.64 and a 12 month high of $148.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.2176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

