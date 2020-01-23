Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,814 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 31.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3,100.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 96 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 296.8% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 123 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 90.9% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 126 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Argus increased their price target on Illumina from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Illumina from $348.00 to $341.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.81.

Shares of ILMN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $329.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,742. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $263.30 and a 1-year high of $380.76. The stock has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.82, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The life sciences company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Omead Ostadan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.01, for a total value of $391,212.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,212. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

