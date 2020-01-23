Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,305 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the period. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,550,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,613,000 after acquiring an additional 215,444 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,284,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,317,000 after acquiring an additional 741,907 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 611,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,368,000 after acquiring an additional 279,523 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 311,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,543,000 after buying an additional 132,752 shares during the period. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,962,000.

NASDAQ MCHI traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,482,714. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.51. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $53.12 and a 52 week high of $67.84.

iShares MSCI China ETF Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

