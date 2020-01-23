Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 33,498 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,498 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 6.7% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,219,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,342.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 81,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after buying an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $443,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,162,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $112.13. 38,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,909,337. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.57 and a 1 year high of $114.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.1564 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

