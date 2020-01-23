Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,857 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,857 shares during the period. Altria Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,832,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850,215 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,332,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,913,000 after buying an additional 281,053 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,187,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,368,000 after buying an additional 691,381 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,063,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,280,000 after buying an additional 65,371 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,454,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,182,000 after buying an additional 81,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Bank of America set a $54.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.86.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,368,904. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.94, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01. Altria Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

