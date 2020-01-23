Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 172,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Quattro Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 258,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 388.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 481.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Crow Point Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crow Point Partners LLC now owns 60,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares during the period.

EUFN traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.85. The stock had a trading volume of 143,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,879. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $16.02 and a twelve month high of $19.93.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

