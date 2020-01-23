Quest Diagnostics (DGX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $108.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.85. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $82.59 and a 52-week high of $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total transaction of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.07.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

