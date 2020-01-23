QUINADS (QUIN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 34.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. During the last seven days, QUINADS has traded up 43.1% against the dollar. One QUINADS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. QUINADS has a market capitalization of $30,716.00 and $15.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005683 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00038080 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00321349 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011989 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001760 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010794 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008420 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

QUINADS Token Profile

QUIN is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,999,111 tokens. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com.

Buying and Selling QUINADS

QUINADS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUINADS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUINADS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

