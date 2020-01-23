Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) Given $6.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Qumu Corp (NASDAQ:QUMU) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $6.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Qumu an industry rank of 56 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QUMU shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qumu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ QUMU opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Qumu has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.78.

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.67 million during the quarter. Qumu had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 68.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Qumu will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Harbert Discovery Fund Gp, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Also, CEO Vern Hanzlik purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 245,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,540. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 136,000 shares of company stock worth $340,000. 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Qumu by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 23,021 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Qumu by 12.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 84,190 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Qumu in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Qumu by 135.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 250,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 144,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.98% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

