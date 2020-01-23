QunQun (QUN) Trading Up 3.6% This Week

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. QunQun has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $171,681.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One QunQun coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including $18.94, $7.50, $50.98 and $10.39.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.76 or 0.05555251 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026578 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00128287 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034050 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002768 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002310 BTC.

QunQun Coin Profile

QunQun is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,831,131 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

