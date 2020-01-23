Quotient (QTNT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. On average, analysts expect Quotient to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.97. The company has a market cap of $686.13 million, a P/E ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.06. Quotient has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on QTNT. BidaskClub cut Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,500,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

