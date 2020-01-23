QYNO Trading 21.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QNO)

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. QYNO has a market capitalization of $371.00 and $11.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QYNO has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QYNO coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

