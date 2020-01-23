R Dirk Allison Sells 990 Shares of Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Stock

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) CEO R Dirk Allison sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $97,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,742.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

R Dirk Allison also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of Addus Homecare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $2,398,750.00.

Shares of Addus Homecare stock traded down $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $95.79. The company had a trading volume of 5,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of -0.15. Addus Homecare Co. has a twelve month low of $57.94 and a twelve month high of $101.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.40 and a 200-day moving average of $86.30.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.25 million. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Addus Homecare Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Addus Homecare during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 20.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Addus Homecare by 84.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADUS. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus Homecare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Addus Homecare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

