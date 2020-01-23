Radium (RADS) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,327.00

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Radium has a total market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $1,327.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00006197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. During the last week, Radium has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00021955 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Radium Profile

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,934,814 coins and its circulating supply is 3,923,789 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Upbit, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.