Raiden Network Token (RDN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.05 Million

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token token can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001485 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, DDEX, Ethfinex and Huobi. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007509 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009102 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

RDN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,793,936 tokens. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, Kucoin, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bilaxy, Kyber Network, LATOKEN, DDEX, IDEX, Bibox and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.