Rapids (RPD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $987.00

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Rapids token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Rapids has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $987.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rapids has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rapids alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.38 or 0.03096978 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011848 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00029301 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00125945 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Rapids

Rapids’ total supply is 22,208,903,160 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,456,321,158 tokens. Rapids’ official website is www.rapidsnetwork.io. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD.

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rapids Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rapids and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.