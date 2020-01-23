Raymond James Analysts Give WSP Global (TSE:WSP) a C$100.00 Price Target

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) has been assigned a C$100.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$85.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$88.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$86.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC upped their target price on WSP Global from C$89.00 to C$104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on WSP Global from C$92.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WSP Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$93.15.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Shares of WSP traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$94.60. 80,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$62.82 and a 12-month high of C$95.55. The company has a market cap of $9.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$80.53.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.72 billion. On average, research analysts expect that WSP Global will post 4.0799998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Langlois sold 2,217 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.68, for a total transaction of C$189,943.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$132,626.60. Also, Director Birgit Norgaard acquired 1,000 shares of WSP Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$86.10 per share, with a total value of C$86,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$344,400.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.