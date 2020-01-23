Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the natural resource company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.

Shares of FCX opened at $12.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.88. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52-week low of $8.43 and a 52-week high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a PE ratio of -410.53 and a beta of 2.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 464,811 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after purchasing an additional 98,745 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,063,000. Grassi Investment Management raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 193,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 493,466 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 673,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

