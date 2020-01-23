Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Trevali Mining in a report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.30 price objective on the stock.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$115.04 million during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TV. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.15 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.15 to C$0.17 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$0.35.

TV stock opened at C$0.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $204.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.15 and a 52-week high of C$0.49.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

