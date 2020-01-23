Raymond James Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG)

Iamgold Corp (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Iamgold in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James also issued estimates for Iamgold’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

IMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Iamgold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$7.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Iamgold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iamgold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.09.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$3.94 on Thursday. Iamgold has a 1 year low of C$3.08 and a 1 year high of C$5.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70.

Iamgold (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$362.27 million for the quarter.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

