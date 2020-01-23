Raymond James Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cameco in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.94 million. Cameco had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC set a $13.00 target price on shares of Cameco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cameco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $9.24.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in Cameco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,174,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,283,000 after acquiring an additional 537,272 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Cameco by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,326,000 after acquiring an additional 213,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cameco by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,813,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,754,000 after acquiring an additional 366,054 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP boosted its stake in Cameco by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 10,002,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,026,000 after acquiring an additional 426,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cameco by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,832,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,911,000 after acquiring an additional 628,050 shares during the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

