Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lessened its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,915 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 312.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 95.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTN opened at $229.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.27. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $162.67 and a twelve month high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a $0.9425 dividend. This represents a $3.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Raytheon from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

