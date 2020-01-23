Raytheon (RTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.11 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Raytheon to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of RTN opened at $229.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.27. Raytheon has a 1-year low of $162.67 and a 1-year high of $233.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.9425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Raytheon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.53%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on shares of Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

