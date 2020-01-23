RealChain Market Cap Tops $166,140.00 (RCT)

RealChain (CURRENCY:RCT) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. RealChain has a total market capitalization of $166,140.00 and $13,846.00 worth of RealChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RealChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, CoinBene and DigiFinex. During the last week, RealChain has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00036959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $454.78 or 0.05470621 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026572 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00127955 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020181 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00034186 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About RealChain

RealChain (RCT) is a token. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2018. RealChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 490,483,842 tokens. RealChain’s official Twitter account is @RealChainFund. RealChain’s official website is rcfund.org.

RealChain Token Trading

RealChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, OKEx and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

