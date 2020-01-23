Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ibstock (IBST)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ibstock (LON: IBST):

1/22/2020 – Ibstock had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Ibstock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/13/2020 – Ibstock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/10/2020 – Ibstock was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 310 ($4.08) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 260 ($3.42).

1/7/2020 – Ibstock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/6/2019 – Ibstock is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 289 ($3.80) price target on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Ibstock was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 268 ($3.53) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 293 ($3.85).

IBST stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 288.40 ($3.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,000. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 296.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 251.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.00. Ibstock plc has a 12 month low of GBX 207 ($2.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 323.98 ($4.26).

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells a range of clay and concrete products in the United Kingdom and the United States. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

