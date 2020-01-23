RED Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One RED token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, DDEX and Bibox. Over the last week, RED has traded 10% lower against the dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $274,024.00 and $43,972.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00640258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010893 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00008112 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00031547 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000546 BTC.

About RED

RED (CRYPTO:RED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

