Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) Trading 5.5% Lower Over Last Week

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Coinrail, Kucoin and Bitbns. Red Pulse Phoenix has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $105,937.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix Profile

Red Pulse Phoenix is a token. It was first traded on October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bitbns, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.

