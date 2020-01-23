ReddCoin (RDD) Price Tops $0.0007 on Exchanges

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $19.13 million and approximately $61,962.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $99.27 or 0.01185209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00053265 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00031599 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00206027 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006254 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00073740 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001926 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Bleutrade, YoBit, Crex24, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, C-Patex, Bittrex and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.