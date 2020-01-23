RedFOX Labs Reaches Market Capitalization of $831,303.00 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 20.9% lower against the dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $831,303.00 and $48,908.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RedFOX Labs token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00566258 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00111764 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00118281 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006918 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000461 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000370 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RFOX is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io.

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

RedFOX Labs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.