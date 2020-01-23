Refereum Reaches One Day Volume of $559,347.00 (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. During the last week, Refereum has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. Refereum has a market cap of $3.50 million and $559,347.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012029 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.22 or 0.03021947 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00199063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00028621 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00124090 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Refereum

Refereum’s genesis date was September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,557,239,201 tokens. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum. The official website for Refereum is refereum.com. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Gate.io, Bittrex, OKEx, Cobinhood, DDEX, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the exchanges listed above.

