Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.26. Regal Beloit posted earnings per share of $1.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.59 to $5.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.49 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $370,675.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,533,398.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares in the company, valued at $849,012.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,442,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,105,000 after acquiring an additional 60,590 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 19.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 743,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,157,000 after purchasing an additional 118,563 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 12.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,749,000 after purchasing an additional 74,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 325.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 546,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 417,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit by 51.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,987,000 after purchasing an additional 162,828 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBC stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,662. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.63. Regal Beloit has a one year low of $67.74 and a one year high of $87.46.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

