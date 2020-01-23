Regalcoin (REC) Market Capitalization Hits $39,623.00

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Regalcoin has a total market cap of $39,623.00 and $2.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Regalcoin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Regalcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Regalcoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000392 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Regalcoin Coin Profile

Regalcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co.

Regalcoin Coin Trading

Regalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Regalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Regalcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Regalcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.