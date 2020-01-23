Relex Hits Market Capitalization of $141,415.00 (RLX)

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Relex token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, Relex has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar. Relex has a market cap of $141,415.00 and $492.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Relex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $285.17 or 0.03398102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00203204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00125737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Relex Profile

Relex launched on August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,805,550,597 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io.

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Relex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Relex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Relex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.