Remme Price Tops $0.0035 (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Remme token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, IDEX, Hotbit and DEx.top. Remme has a total market cap of $3.30 million and $198,443.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Remme has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Remme alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00037393 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $452.71 or 0.05397272 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026286 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00033153 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00127763 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011734 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme is a token. It was first traded on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 944,115,826 tokens. Remme’s official website is remme.io. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Remme is medium.com/remme.

Remme Token Trading

Remme can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kuna, Gate.io, IDEX, Hotbit and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Remme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Remme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Remme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.