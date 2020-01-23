REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR stock opened at $12.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.63. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $15.67.

REMY COINTREAU/ADR Company Profile

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

