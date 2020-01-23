Ren Market Capitalization Tops $33.50 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Ren has a total market capitalization of $33.50 million and $1.90 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ren token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex, DDEX, Binance and IDEX. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.14 or 0.05505427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026495 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00127660 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00032749 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011752 BTC.

About Ren

Ren is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,652 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, DDEX, Tidex, UEX, IDEX, Huobi Global and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

