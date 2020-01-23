RENAULT S A/ADR Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for RENAULT S A/ADR in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RENAULT S A/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

RNLSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Societe Generale cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank cut RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised RENAULT S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

RNLSY opened at $8.60 on Thursday. RENAULT S A/ADR has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 3.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.27 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66.

RENAULT S A/ADR Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

