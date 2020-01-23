Rentberry Market Cap Hits $58,650.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. During the last week, Rentberry has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $58,650.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.17 or 0.03398102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011905 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00203204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00029160 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00125737 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry’s launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

