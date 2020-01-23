Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Repay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Repay in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Repay presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.97. 1,257,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,254. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $636.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.42 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Repay has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $16.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Repay in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Repay during the third quarter worth $187,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repay during the third quarter worth $746,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Repay during the third quarter worth $1,272,000. Institutional investors own 54.59% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

