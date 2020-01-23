Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CAO Sells $188,260.00 in Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.13, for a total value of $188,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,548.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $94.41. 904,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,422. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.03 and a 52 week high of $94.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.25. The company has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.49.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 896.1% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 206.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RSG. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.27.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

